Police: Man pointed loaded gun at girlfriend, 4 children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four children and their mother were held at gunpoint, according to LMPD.
According to an arrest slip for Tahir Mohamed, he was fighting with the children’s mom over her use of a cell phone.
He then allegedly choked her and pounded her head against the wall.
It was the victim’s mother who intervened before she too was held at gunpoint.
When police got there, they said Mohamed hid the gun under a pile of clothes.
Mohamed is charged with assault, tampering with physical evidence, wanton endangerment, and an additional charge because the victim was pregnant.
