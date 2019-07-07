Taste of Independents features Louisville’s top restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s culinary scene is reputable and growing, if you have ever wanted to try some of Louisville’s best restaurants, you can do it all in one afternoon.
More than thirty of Louisville’s top chefs are teaming up for the Taste of Independents. The event takes place Sunday July 14th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Olmsted off Frankfort Avenue. The event is open to the public.
This event is in collaboration with APRON INC., a nonprofit that supplies emergency financial funds to members of the Louisville Independent Restaurant Community who find themselves in need through no fault of their own.
Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door.
Some of the restaurants taking part are:
- Anoosh Bistro/Noosh Nosh
- Bourbon's Bistro
- Brasserie Provence
- Bristol Bar and Grille
- Butchertown Grocery
- Coal's Artisan Pizza
- Cooking at the Cottage
- Diamond Street Grub and Hops
- Equus/ Jack's Lounge
- Fat Lamb
- Four Pegs
- Kern's Kitchen
- Loulou
- Louvino/Biscuit Belly
- Mark's Food Store
- Martini Italian Bistro
- The Olmsted
- River City Supper Club
- Theater Square
- Varanese
- Volare
