Teen details moments before Smoketown shooting death of boyfriend, newborn children’s father

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just imagine a rough pregnancy, giving birth to twins 10 weeks early, then losing their father soon after, all at the age of 17.
Shania Youngblood said it’s a hard pill to swallow.
“There’s a difference between a father, a dad and a baby daddy," Youngblood explained. “A father, that’s what he was.”
Youngblood said Tyrese Garvin, 20, was ready to be a father before she even began to show.
“When he found out they were twins, I’ve never seen him cry before, he cried,” Youngblood said.
Throughout the tough pregnancy, if Tyrese wasn’t at work, he was by Shania’s side in the hospital.
“I think that’s why the twins came early, because they wanted to see their dad," Youngblood said. “They wanted to meet the person always tapping on my stomach and talking to them.”
After Tyshelle and Tyshawn were born, he was always visiting them. That’s where he was coming from, on the phone with Shania, when he reached Roselane and Clay on June 23.
“I hear five or six gunshots and I just stopped and paused. I put the phone on speaker to make sure I’m hearing what I’m hearing,” Youngblood recalled.
She said she called to him over and over, but no response.
“I just heard a lot of people scream at him and run towards him, people calling his name, telling him to get up, and someone shouted he’s dead,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood and her family rushed to the scene to find Garvin being loaded into the ambulance, on his way back to the hospital he just came from. Garvin was in the hospital for five days, not far from his twins in the maternity ward. Youngblood said she never left his side, just like he never left hers.
“I just had to sit there and watch him fade away, something I never thought I’d have to do. He told me we’re a team, no matter what, we’re in this together,” Youngblood said.
A man determined to be the best he could be, because Youngblood said he wanted to be the father he never had. She remembers him wanting the twins to look like him more than anything.
“They look like you, they look like you alright. They both do,” Youngblood said, explaining what she’d tell Garvin.
That’s a blessing and a curse for Youngblood.
“I can’t look over and tell him his son looks just like him and there will be that day where I’ll want to tell him he reminds me of his daddy and then he’ll ask, ‘where is my daddy?’” Youngblood said.
Three juveniles were arrested in connection to Garvin’s death, which police called a random act of violence. But justice isn’t so sweet for the young mother, as she still has so many questions for the teens accused.
“How do you close your eyes at night knowing that you’ve taken somebody’s life? Your hands don’t shake at night? How do you not have nightmares? I have nightmares to this day,” Youngblood asked.
As for for the twins, Youngblood said they’re gaining weight and doing just fine. She hopes to have them home soon.
