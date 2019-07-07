USA Women’s World Cup Victory celebrated in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Team USA won the FIFA Women’s World Cup Sunday. The 2-0 victory against the Netherlands brought fans across the world to their feet.
The American Outlaws Louisville Chapter hosted a watch party at Saints Pizza and Pub in Saint Matthews
Everyone’s attention was glued to the screen including young fans.
"I’ve been watching soccer since Louisville City came out,” said seven-year-old Pepper Ruth.
Pepper believes if men thought women couldn't dominate a soccer field, they've been proven wrong again.
“A long time ago men thought women couldn’t do anything but cook and do laundry,” Pepper said.
"I’m proud we’re living in a time we’re able to move forward like that,” Pepper’s father Cody Ruth said.
"[It’s] a culmination of four years of effort from the women’s national team,” said Joey Cecil, President of The America Outlaws Louisville Chapter.
“Some wins are great but then you just move on to the next game,” said Cecil. “Well this is the game.”
He said this team stands out, because of their public voice on politics and equal pay.
A sentiment echoed by Congressmen John Yarmuth, calling for equal pay while congratulating the champs.
“We all just got the see history,” Cecil said. This is the team’s third-consecutive world cup appearance.
The women’s team also set another record with scoring the most goals in a Women’s World Cup.
