American gored while trying to take selfie with Pamplona bull

Jaime Alvarez from Santa Clara County, California, speaks on the phone in a hospital in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 8, 2019 after being gored by a bull Sunday at the San Fermin Festival. Alvarez, a 46-year-old who works as a public defender in Santa Clara County, California, says that being ran over and gored in the neck by a 6-ton bull is something he will never forget. (Source: Alvaro Barrientos)