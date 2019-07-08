Clark County jail inmate dies while in custody, investigation underway

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation has been started into the death of an inmate at the Clark County Jail.
According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate, Amanda Lewis, 42, was found unresponsive around 7:35 p.m. July 5 by corrections officers. After initial treatment by personnel at the jail, Lewis was taken to Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville where she was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later.
An examination by the the medical examiner’s office is ongoing, but a preliminary report says Lewis had a number of pre-existing medical conditions.
At the request of the Clark County sheriff, the investigation is being handled by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
