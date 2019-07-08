Clarksville Community Schools pack the bus initiative begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fourth annual Clarksville Community Schools pack the bus event has begun.
Through Saturday July 20, community members can drop off school supplies at the One Vision Credit Union locations in either Clarksville, located at 206 West Lewis and Clark Parkway, or in New Albany, located at 2441 State Street.
From July 29 through August 7, Clarksville Cove, located at 800 South Clark Boulevard, will be accepting donations.
Anyone who makes a donation to Clarksville Cove in that time will receive a $2 discount off their admission.
A list of the requested supplies is below:
