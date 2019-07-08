1 dead, 1 injured in Radcliff burglary

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) – One person was shot and killed and another person was injured when police said they burglarized a home in Radcliff.
Kobie Long, 20, of Radcliff, died after he was shot in the 1100 block of North Wilson Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Hardin County coroner Dr. Lee said.
Radcliff Police Department chief Jeff Cross said Long and another man were shot after they forced entry into the home and started a fight.
Cross said everyone involved in the shooting knew each other and that there may have been some type of run-in at a party earlier that night.
The other person who was injured was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
