Downtown YMCA considers Open Swim events a success

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Downtown YMCA is making up some pool time for kids in the metro.
They stepped up with open swim events when Louisville budget cuts closed all four public pools for the summer. The Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center, Central High School and the Southwest YMCA are also providing options for families.
Saturday marked the third time this summer families were invited in to cool off and play for three hours, for a small fee.
So far, they said it’s been a big success.
“We’ve had fantastic turnout,” Sean Villanueva, Aquatics Director for the YMCA, said. “We have had one or two affected by weather but the turnout to all the other ones has been absolutely fantastic. Couldn’t be happier with it.”
With the events gaining popularity, the YMCA said they had to put a 100-person cap on the pool, though they haven’t had to turn people away just yet.
“We have had as many as 75 people come out, which is amazing," Villanueva said. "If we even get one person this is worth it, though.”
Recent open swim events were part of a one-year plan, though the Downtown YMCA hasn’t ruled out more options for next year.
“In the future we’re looking at potentially having lessons during the open swim time," Villaneuva said. "That hasn’t quite rolled around yet, we’re still working on it. But we’re hopeful for that.”
Not all of the Metro pools will stay closed for the summer; Sun Valley is set to open on July 15, following weeks of repairs and renovations headed by District 14 Councilwoman Cindi Fowler.
The Downtown YMCA is set to host two more open swims, July 21 and August 4. They also offer memberships on a sliding scale, according to Villanueva, making it easier for all families to gain access to the facilities.
