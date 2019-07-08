Ex-LMPD cop Kenneth Betts sentenced on state charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police Department officer who pleaded guilty to the sex abuse of children in the department's Explorer Program receives yet another sentence.
Kenneth Betts appeared in court Monday to face sodomy charges brought by the state. He was sentenced to five years for two counts of sodomy in the third degree. That sentence is on top of the 16 years he was handed down by a federal judge. The five year sentences will run concurrent to the time he’ll serve in his federal sentence.
The state's sentence resulted from the accusations of two underage victims dating back to 2007 and 2012. They were both in the police department's Explorer Cadet program at the time. Betts was a supervisor in the program. He was one of several other officers accused in the debacle.
Betts faced up to 25 years in prison for the state's charges. The plea agreement was reached for five instead.
Betts pleaded guilty to both the federal and state charges. Brian Butler, Betts' attorney, said his client is glad to put this behind him and that he's apologized to the victims.
A co-defendant, former LMPD officer Brandon Wood, was sentenced to 70 months in prison on the federal charges. Following that proceeding, Wood headed over to state court to face seven counts of sexual abuse involving a minor. Wood had previously pleaded guilty to those charges and was sentenced to five years for each of those counts to run concurrently. He will serve 10 years of supervised release after his federal sentence.
