Father allegedly sexually assaults 12-year-old daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father allegedly sexually assaulted his 12-year-old daughter over the July 4th holiday, according to Shively police.
Quinton Woody’s three children, who are 12, 11 and 9 years old, were visiting his Quinn Court home on Independence Day when police said he began to rub her leg and tried to touch her breasts.
An arrest report states that Woody’s daughter confided in her friend that he’d attempted to touch her inappropriately. After her mother learned of the incident, she called Shively police. Woody was arrested on Saturday.
Woody allegedly closed the door so she would not leave and covered the child’s mouth to get her to stop screaming during the assault.
Woody has been charged with wanton endangerment, harassment and sexual abuse.
