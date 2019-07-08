FORECAST: Heat, humidity building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday's low humidity was great, but don't get used to it.

Increased heat and humidity will roll back into WAVE Country this week.

Monday evening will be pleasant, with temperatures in the 80s and overnight lows in the 70s (60s in the suburbs).

Plenty of sunshine Tuesday will push temperatures into the lower 90s. We’ll introduce a slight (isolated) chance of about 20 percent for a thunderstorm on Wednesday, and a slightly higher (scattered) 30-percent chance early Thursday as a weak cold front approaches.

Regardless, the heat and humidity appear to return in full force over the weekend with perhaps the warmest temperatures of the season so far.

All of this will be dependent on the track of the next tropical system, Barry, that’s expected to develop in the Gulf late this week.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday evening, July 8, 2019

FORECAST

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, pleasant. LOW: 70°

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. HIGH: 92°

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, isolated thunderstorms (20-percent chance). HIGH: 94°