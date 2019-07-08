FORECAST: Less humid but warm start to the week

Wind from the north brings less humid air into the region.
While a few isolated showers are possible this afternoon across south-central Kentucky, most locations will be dry. Tonight, temperatures fall into the 60s and low 70s.
Tomorrow, humidity slowly increases as temperatures get back to near 90.
Rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday as a front moves through the area but drier weather returns by the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny; Less Humid; HIGH: 89°
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; LOW: 69°
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Hot!; HIGH: 92°
