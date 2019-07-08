Lexington man charged with raping 13-year-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Lexington man was arrested and charged with rape after police say he violently attacked a 13-year-old girl.
According to Lexington Police, Terrance Suter, 43, committed the violent act early Saturday. Suter was also wanted on a warrant for burglary, dating back to February.
When police tried to pull him over in a stolen car late Saturday night, police say he took off, almost hitting three officers in the process.
Eventually, Suter lost control of the car and crashed. Police were then able to arrest him.
Suter faces several charges including rape; sodomy; three counts of wanton endangerment; fleeing and evading police; no operators license; failure to maintain insurance; receiving stolen property; and evidence tampering.
