Man charged with assault after shooting, SWAT standoff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a shooting and SWAT standoff in southwest Louisville on Friday, police arrested the suspect.
Robert Perry, 55, was arrested Friday around 11:30 p.m. after the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to a reported shooting.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the Cardinal Mobile Home Park near Arnoldtown Road, east of Dixie Highway.
Police say once they got there, the victim had a gunshot wound to his back and was seriously injured.
Perry’s arrest slip says he barricaded himself in a trailer, causing SWAT to be called to the scene. Five hours later, officials say Perry confessed several times to shooting the victim and surrendered without any issues.
Perry was charged with first-degree assault. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 16.
