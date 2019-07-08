New initiative to bring more teachers of color to JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At the start of the year, the Jefferson County Public Schools announced a plan to help close the achievement gap between white and black students. The district said it was going to hire 128 teachers and 31 administrators of color by 2020. State and community leaders shared how that plan will come to fruition Monday at Simmons College.
JCPS and Simmons College teamed up with a new initiative. Its goal, to get more people of color, more diversity, different languages and younger people at the front of the classroom teaching.
"When you find yourself in a classroom space and you're experiencing a cultural disconnect, it can impair your ability to excel in the classroom,” said Dr. Lewis Brogdon, a Simmons College professor.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said black students make up 35 percent of the district and just 15 percent of its black. To fix the imbalance and close the racial achievement gap, Simmons College President Dr. Kevin Cosby came up with a plan - a teacher recruitment initiative.
“Research has shown students connect best when they have teachers that look like them,” said Chris Caldwell, Simmons College Vice President of Academic Affairs. "I never had to think about the identity of my teachers, because overwhelmingly my teachers looked like me."
"You cannot make a teacher overnight,” said Sharon Robinson, Teacher Recruitment Initiative Director.
The plan recruits students of color with a college degree, into a teaching course at Simmons. They complete a residency in a JCPS classroom with a mentor then transition to being a teacher.
"We hope they will be working in schools that are really trying to up their game,” said Robinson.
Sophia Graham said she's never had a teacher that looks like her. However, the 11-year-old is looking forward to learning from someone she can relate to.
"They know what I'm going through and they know how to handle it,” said Sophia.
Professor Brogdon said seeing a reflection of himself in the classroom pushed him to fulfil his potential.
"One reason I'm a scholar is in graduate school I studied under three African American male professors,” said Brogdon.
Robinson said the initiative hopes to get at least 15 students enrolled within the next month. The transition to teaching course takes a year to complete.
