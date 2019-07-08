StormTALK! Monday Edition

Overall, a quiet and hot week ahead. T-storm coverage will be much more limited and in some cases, nothing will pop. The exception will be with a front that arrives Thursday.
We will hover around 90° the next couple of days with a decent push into the 90s Wednesday.
As far as anything severe Thursday, a few could reach that potential. There will be some fuel to work with but lesser amounts of wind energy. In addition, we could have morning rain Thursday and will play a role in any afternoon re-development. We will fine-tune this front as we get closer.
The weekend is looking quiet as the focus shifts to what looks to be our next tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. Just how far into the Gulf (south of I-10) is a bit unclear. The intensity and overall end-game track is always up in the air (pardon the pun). For now, this pattern would favor a quiet and hot setup for the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. In fact, hottest of the year potentially.
It will be the following week that some impacts of the tropical leftovers could be play more of a role in our daily weather.
Let’s go slow with this pattern and see how the next few days evolve.
