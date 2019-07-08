Suspect in armed home invasion robbery arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing multiple charges in connection with an armed home invasion in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Lavon L. Brown, 27, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police on five counts of robbery and two counts of wanton endangerment.
According to his arrest report, Brown entered a home in the 900 block of Euclid Ave. around 8:05 a.m. July 7 armed with a handgun and demanding the five people inside give him their property.
Before leaving, the report says Brown made his victims remove their clothes and he fired a shot into the ceiling. Police said that shot endangered the lives of two people upstairs.
One of the victims was able to get away and call police. Officers arrested Brown as he attempted to flee.
Bond for Brown, who is also being held on a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief, has been set at $50,000 cash.
