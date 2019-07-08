Suspect arrested in stabbing of police officer in Lexington ER

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Lexington Police officer is recovering after being stabbed while on duty.
According to Lexington Police, the incident happened Sunday morning at St. Joseph East Hospital in Lexington. They were called to help with a disorderly patient in the emergency room, WAVE 3 News’ sister station, WKYT reports.
When officers went to arrest Michael B. Terry, 29, he allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed one of the officers in the upper torso.
Nurses immediately tended to the wounded officer so emergency crews could transport him to UK Hospital.
The officer, who hasn’t been named, is “stable and alert” according to to Lexington Police.
“You still feel the pain," Lexington Police Sgt. Donnell Gordon said. "You know that in any situation, that can happen to one of us. We understand the consequences of this job, and we just want to let him know that we support him and we support his family.”
Terry was arrested and taken to the Fayette Co. Detention Center. He faces several charges including assault of a police officer.
