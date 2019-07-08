Use common sense to avoid summer violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a holiday weekend left two people dead and six wounded in just 24 hours, WAVE 3 News Safety and Security analyst D’Shawn Johnson has some words of advice.
“Being conscious of your surroundings, being where you’re at, not being complacent with your actions,” Johnson said. “So that’s just a lot of just common sense when you’re out, no matter what part of town you’re in.”
Johnson sees a familiar seasonal problem for unsupervised youths.
“Sometimes you can create chaos through social media or random acts of violence,” Johnson said.
He said words can easily turn to violence in any neighborhood.
“If you’ve seen lately, it’s not just pockets of violence” Johnson said. “Violence has stretched across north, east, south, and west.”
