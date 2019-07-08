Victim’s mother claims son shot multiple times, child grazed on Euclid Ave.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
The report came in around 8:25 p.m. Sunday from the 1200 block of Euclid Avenue, according to MetroSafe. Police found one victim at the scene.
Though officials haven’t officially identified the victim, his mother, Nita Burke, told WAVE 3 News he’s in his 30s and fighting for his life at UofL Hospital.
Burke claimed her son and their next door neighbor got into a fight before she heard the shots. She said her son was shot four times and his son, her 3-year-old grandson, was grazed. That child is expected to be okay, according to Burke.
LMPD said the child was transported to Norton Children’s as a precaution.
“I’m sick, I’m sick because my son, he pretty much, you know, knows the streets but he kept saying, ‘momma, they’re gonna get me, they’re gonna get me,'" Burke said.
She said the alleged shooter took off. Soon after, a crowd gathered and tensions boiled at the scene as police surrounded a yellow home, which Burke said is the alleged shooter’s home. Officers entered with guns drawn but came out empty handed.
Anyone with information can call 574-LMPD.
