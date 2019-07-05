Animal shelter, control packed with runaway pets after Fourth of July

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society says after every Fourth of July, they get calls about runaway pets and this year was no different.
A humane society employee tells us the animal shelter and animal control are packed with runaways.
They want to remind pet owners that personal fireworks will keep on exploding well into the summer. If possible, keep your pets inside.
Animal experts say this usually happens because owners leave their dogs outside around firework time or assume their pet won’t be bothered by the fireworks.
After all the flashing lights and loud noises are over their fearful pet has escaped its yard and run off.
Vanderburgh Humane Society employee Amanda Coburn says shelters around Evansville are packed.
“We take strays as we have space as well as Evansville Animal Care and Control," says Coburn. "So if you are missing your dog please check both shelters as soon as possible especially with animal control cause they fill-up very quickly and you don’t want to have to leave your dog there for very long. After seven days your dog could go up for adoption. So you don’t want to wait if your dog is missing. Go in there asap in person. You can come here, utilize the Evansville Lost Pets Facebook page.”
Experts suggest before setting off any put your pets inside in a quiet room.
