Ben Rhodes comes home to defend truck series win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - NASCAR comes to Kentucky this week. And many fans in the stands this week at Kentucky Speedway will assuredly be rooting for Louisville’s own Ben Rhodes.
Rhodes said he’s happy to be home, and he’s already hearing from friends and fans in his home state.
“This is my home track,” Rhodes said. “So all of the people I’ve grown up with, I’ve known my whole life, a lot of them are able to come out and watch. Nobody can really travel to Vegas on a Wednesday, or go to Miami or go to all of these different markets we go to. So this is kind of their one chance to see it, and be able to do that during the week, which is fun. It’s fun to share that with them.”
Rhodes won the truck series race at Kentucky Speedway last year, and is eager to claim even more stake in his home territory.
“I’m trying to defend my turf, right?” Rhodes said. “We won this race last year, and I want to validate that. I want to show these guys if you’re coming to Kentucky Speedway, you’ve got to go through us and our team. And I want them to say that this is our home and everybody else is just the guests. So that’s what I’m trying to prove this week and hopefully we can back it up. I feel really good about it.”
He currently sits in fifth in the truck series standings, and despite some technical difficulties ending his Chicagoland trip early, Rhodes said he feels confident about the team’s ability to take home a title this year.
“I think my team is definitely good enough to go win this race, no problem, back it up and win the championship. We just can’t have any more flukes be happening.”
The Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 will take place under the lights, Thursday night at 7:30 p.m..
