Ben Rhodes comes home to defend truck series win

“This is my home track,” Rhodes said. “So all of the people I’ve grown up with, I’ve known my whole life, a lot of them are able to come out and watch. Nobody can really travel to Vegas on a Wednesday, or go to Miami or go to all of these different markets we go to. So this is kind of their one chance to see it, and be able to do that during the week, which is fun. It’s fun to share that with them.”