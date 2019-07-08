Evansville man accused of setting fire for insurance money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - David Schonabaum, 27, is accused of setting a fire to collect insurance money.
He is facing charges of insurance fraud and arson with intent to defraud.
The fire happened in April 2018 at Schonabaum’s home on Old Mt. Vernon Raod. Sheriff’s deputies say investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was intentionally set.
Authorities say Schonabaum lied to them several different time and they learned the home was being foreclosed on and was up for Sheriff’s sale.
