Fisherman dies after fall into Parklands creek

By Charles Gazaway | July 9, 2019 at 4:03 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 4:03 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man fishing in the Parklands was killed after he fell into a creek.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Paul Stephen Wise, 71, died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the 11100 block of Broad Run Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a man who fell approximately 25 feet into the creek.

After being rescued by firefighters, Wise was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.

