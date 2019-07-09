Fisherman dies after fall into Parklands creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man fishing in the Parklands was killed after he fell into a creek.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Paul Stephen Wise, 71, died from multiple blunt force injuries.
Emergency crews were called to the 11100 block of Broad Run Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a man who fell approximately 25 feet into the creek.
After being rescued by firefighters, Wise was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.
