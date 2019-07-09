FORECAST: Day 21 with temperatures into the 90s

ALERTS
- Heat index around 100° Wednesday and over the weekend
- A few strong t-storms possible west Wednesday, east Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures already into the 80s this morning with afternoon highs into the lower 90s expected. The rain chance is very low, but not zero this afternoon. We are talking one or two downpours at best. This means another dry day for most of WAVE Country with another warm night in the city with mid 70s expected.
The heat and humidity will tick upward a notch on Wednesday. A few thunderstorms may pop northeast of Louisville that will try to push southeast toward the Ohio River. They will struggle to make any grounds east, however. Any thunderstorm that develops can briefly turn strong/severe. Otherwise, the heat will be the bigger issue with the heat index getting closer to 100°.
A cold front will push toward Louisville near sunrise Thursday. It may spark a thunderstorm as it arrives but coverage looks limited at best. As the front pushes toward Bardstown in the afternoon, a new batch of thunderstorms will develop. Some of those again could turn briefly strong.
We will get one day of somewhat lower humidity on Friday, so enjoy it because heat and humidity builds back in over the weekend.
Questions remain on whether or not a tropical system will impact our weather next week but if it avoids our area, the heat will continue.
THIS AFTERNOON: Hazy, hot and humid. Poor air quality at times in the city. Isolated downpour (5% chance). HIGH: 93° HEAT INDEX: 97°
TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. LOW: 75°
WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. Few thunderstorms west (20% chance). HIGH: 94° HEAT INDEX: 100°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.