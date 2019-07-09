FORECAST: Sunny and hot; rain chances return tomorrow

Temperatures warm into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.
Overnight lows fall into the 60s and low 70s once again.
A warm front tracks through the region tomorrow, triggering isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
Rain chances fade Wednesday night into Thursday before the approaching cold front kick starts another round of scattered storms Thursday afternoon. Gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning are threats with these storms.
After a brief respite from the 90s Thursday and Friday, the heat returns for the weekend.
Barry, our next tropical system that's expected to form later this week in the Gulf of Mexico, will impact how hot we get to round out the week.
TODAY: Partly sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 92°
TONIGHT: Mainly clear; LOW: 72°
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny; Humid; Isolated thunderstorms (20%); HIGH: 94°
