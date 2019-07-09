Foundation established in honor of Jared Lorenzen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Lexington business is stepping in to honor the life and legacy of a former University of Kentucky quarterback who died July 3 after a brief hospitalization.
Jared Lorenzen, 38, was a native of Covington, Kentucky. He openly struggled with his weight and was working to get kids active and help them make healthy choices.
Kentucky Sports Radio and the KSBar and Grille have started the Jared Lorenzen Memorial Fund, which is designed to help set up a college fund for Lorenzen’s two children. From July 12-14, the bar will be showing Lorenzen’s best games on the big screen.
Lorenzen will be laid to rest July 10. Instead of flowers, family asks that donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
