Group holds inaugural gunshot first aid course in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Coming face-to-face with a gunshot victim may be a nightmare scenario, but for the first time Monday night, a national group gave those in Louisville the opportunity to prepare for the worst.
U.S. LawShield hosted its first gunshot wound first aid class at the Louisville Armory.
The group has been holding similar events across the country for about a decade, but this was the first of its kind in the Louisville area.
The one-evening course teaches people what to do when facing different-sized wounds in different parts of the body. It also touches on safety and security.
Instructors noted that helping out another in a dangerous situation is usually only worth it when you can stay safe, too.
A rash of recent shootings, as well as two people gunned down last October at the Jeffersontown Kroger, were among the acts of violence class attendees noted among themselves as they learned to apply tourniquets and handle bandages.
The skills used to stop major bleeding and assess emergency situations are something those at the seminar said will be helpful if they come across a shooting or even something else.
“Anybody should have this," Robert Musser, a U.S. LawShield of Kentucky representative, said. "Your child could fall through a window at home, you could be in a car accident, you could be at the Boston Marathon. Any number of scenarios that come up where this skill will actually save lives.”
It’s life-saving knowledge that about a dozen more people will be able to use right away when mere seconds matter the most.
Organizers said they plan to hold more seminars in the future.
