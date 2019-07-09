KFC celebrates National Fried Chicken Day with food donation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - KFC celebrated National Fried Chicken Day, which was July 6, by fighting hunger in the Louisville area.
The company, which is based in Louisville, provided fresh food to the less fortunate throughout the city.
Employees from all over Louisville volunteered to make more than 1,000 meals to donate to various organizations in the community such as the Cathedral of the Assumption, St. Joe’s Children’s Orphanage, Center for Women and Families, Neighborhood House, Boys and Girls Haven and more.
