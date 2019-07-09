1 killed in Jeffersonville shooting

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One man has died after a shooting late Monday in Jeffersonville that left two others injured.
The shooting was reported around 10:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Greenwood Street. Officers found three men with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were taken to hospitals for treatment. One victim, a 35-year-old man from jeffersonville, died from his wounds. His name has not been released.
Jeffersonville police say there were a number of residents at the apartment complex at the time of the shooting. While no suspects are currently in custody, they’re asking possible witnesses or those with info to come forward.
Jeffersonville police are continuing their investigation and have released few details about the case.
This story will be updated.
