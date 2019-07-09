1 killed, 2 others injured in Jeffersonville shooting

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One man was killed and two others injured following a shooting in Jeffersonville.
Police were called to the 100 block of Green Street just before 11 p.m. Monday after several gunshots rang out. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was killed as Elite Elliott, a 35-year-old Jeffersonville resident.
The neighborhood in Jeffersonville where the shooting happened is quiet, the neighborhood typically safe. That’s why neighbors said it came as a shock to hear shots fired near their homes Monday night.
“I don’t know what happened,” said Oscar Elliott, a Jeffersonville resident and Elliott’s older brother. “Just looking for answers.”
Neighbors sat outside of the Greenwood Apartments on Tuesday, trying to understand what led to the shooting.
“This is a shock, this don’t happen here in Jeff,” Oscar Elliott said. “It don’t happen here in Jeff, and you know, that’s why we want answers.”
Elite Elliott was taken to UofL Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two others, identified only as a New Albany man in his 20s and a Jeffersonville man in his 30s, also were taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
“I think it’s safe to say the shooting did occur outside,” Jeffersonville Police spokesman Lt. Isaac Parker said. “And I think they were together. I think it’s safe to say they were together at this point.”
Oscar Elliott said his brother was the youngest sibling in a big family, caring and well-liked.
“Eli would take the shirt off his back and give it to you, he would do anything for you,” he said. “So I don’t know what went wrong last night. I don’t have the answers, I’m looking for answers. He didn’t mess with nobody, he was well respected, you know ‘yes, sir’ and ‘no, ma’am,’ and people liked him. So like I said, I’m still looking for answers as to what happened.”
Jeffersonville police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if they have suspects in the case, saying the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking witnesses or those with information about what happened to come forward.
“It’s a large apartment complex,” Parker said. “It wasn’t extremely late, there were a lot of people outside so we ask anyone that, whether we spoke to them or not, to reach out to us, to call us at 218-TIPS.”
“We’ll get to the bottom of it,” Oscar Elliott said. “We’ll find out what happened.”
Police said they do believe the shooting is an isolated incident, adding there is no danger to the public.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide. It is Jeffersonville’s first such case this year.
