1 killed, 2 others injured in Jeffersonville shooting

“Eli would take the shirt off his back and give it to you, he would do anything for you,” he said. “So I don’t know what went wrong last night. I don’t have the answers, I’m looking for answers. He didn’t mess with nobody, he was well respected, you know ‘yes, sir’ and ‘no, ma’am,’ and people liked him. So like I said, I’m still looking for answers as to what happened.”