KSP troopers deliver teddy bears to children in hospitals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police troopers and officers will deliver teddy bears to children who are battling a severe or terminal illness at Norton’s Children’s Hospital.
The Trooper Teddy Bear program first started back in December of 1989.
KSP said the program provides therapeutic support to kids who find themselves in traumatic situations like car crashes, sexual abuse cases and medical situations.
The public can support the program by making a donation or buying a trooper teddy bear by clicking or tapping here.
