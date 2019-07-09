LMPD Explorer case debacle far from over

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What started off as accusations led to prison time for two former Louisville Metro Police Department officers convicted of sexually abusing children.
Kenneth Betts pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of sodomy in the third degree. He received five-year sentences for both counts.
The guilty plea signified the beginning of the end after watching the case unfold for nearly three years.
WAVE 3 News first broke the story in October of 2013. From there it was a media frenzy to get to the facts.
Betts and Brandon Wood were publicly identified as two of the suspects.
Louisville Metro Council members started asking what LMPD leadership knew about the allegations and when. They voiced concerns about a potential cover up.
The pressure was mounting.
In March 2017, Mayor Greg Fischer appointed a special prosecutor, Kerry Harvey, to conduct his own investigation.
The report revealed LMPD Chief Steve Conrad allowed Betts to resign from the department in 2014 against the advice of other LMPD officers who wanted him fired. That’s after it was substantiated that Betts had “committed a serious act of misconduct,” according to Harvey’s report. The allegations at the time were being treated as a Professional Standards Unit investigation, not a criminal one.
Conrad then closed the internal investigation “by exception” in April 2014.
A criminal investigation was not pursued until Councilman David James called the FBI, James told WAVE 3 News.
The Harvey report acknowledged mistakes made by the department, but fell short of concluding there was a cover up.
The ball started rolling from there, leading to Betts getting 16 years of federal time in prison and Wood getting another six.
“He’s glad to have this whole thing behind him,” Betts’ Attorney, Brian Butler, said.
Butler added Betts has apologized to the victims.
But the Explorer case is far from over.
There is still an active investigation and a multi-million dollar lawsuit on behalf of seven victims.
That case is against eight officers, including Curtis Flaherty, a former LMPD Major who was promoted after the allegations surfaced and was the head of LMPD’s Explorer program. He, too, was never fired and later retired from the department. He has not been charged.
The lawsuit also lists the city, meaning LMPD, as one of the defendants.
Depositions in that lawsuit are expected to start later this summer or early fall. The damages estimated in the lawsuit are at a minimum of six million dollars.
