Low blood supply following the holiday leads to urgent call for donors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Blood levels are dangerously low this summer and that is leading the American Red Cross to call on all donors.
The shortage comes after the Fourth of July holiday week where blood donations were down and busy summer schedules meant many regular donors were away.
The Red Cross says most blood types have less than a three day supply available.
You can donate during the Holiday Hero blood drive on Millionaires Row at Churchill Downs. It will be held Wednesday, July 10 and Thursday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
If you want to visit one of the donation centers or Bloodmobile locations, the Red Cross asks that you set up an appointment. Just click the highlighted link: Donate blood.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.