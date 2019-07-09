Oxmoor begins construction of Topgolf despite legal challenge from neighbors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction is now underway on Louisville’s first Topgolf at the Oxmoor Center, despite a legal challenge.
Fencing is now up around the former Sears store at the mall on Shelbyville Road.
The team at Oxmoor is also working on demolition and construction plans. Sears will be torn down and the new Topgolf building will fit in the same space.
Topgolf has been approved by the Planning Commission and then Metro Council.
The Planning Commission hosted two public meetings, which were packed, to hear people on both sides of the issue. Ultimately, the group voted unanimously to approve the project, and Metro Council was not far behind.
Residents of the City of Hurstbourne have filed an appeal of those decisions. Regardless of that legal action, Oxmoor is defending its decision to start construction.
“In Jefferson County there has not been one zoning project, zoning decision, that’s been made that has been appealed successfully when both the Planning Commission and the Metro Council have agreed,” Kendall Merrick, the general manager of Oxmoor Center, said. “We feel like the outcome is inevitable and we’re ready to get started. Any additional legal challenges would simply be an attempt to delay the project.”
Neighbors’ complaints center around the increase in traffic and lighting.
Oxmoor says there is no definitive time frame for the project.
