Pilot injured in Southern Kentucky helicopter crash

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities are investigating a helicopter crash in Simpson County that injured the pilot.
Around 11 a.m. Monday, Anthonie Vos, 35, of Sevierville, Tennessee, was operating the helicopter spraying crops when the copter went down into a cornfield.
Vos was able to get out aircraft and get to the hospital. Once there, he called authorities to report the crash.
Because of the height of the corn, crews had to use drones to find the wreckage which authorities say was in very bad condition.
Vos has already been released from the hospital with just a few stiches.
