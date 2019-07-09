Schnitzelburg landmark Hauck’s Handy Store almost sold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A landmark in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood of Louisville will soon change hands.
The real estate agent who listed Hauck’s Handy Store on Goss Avenue, along with five other adjacent properties, now plans to buy them himself.
Tim Mulloy told WAVE 3 News the properties are under contract.
He plans to add retail and new apartments, but needs zoning approval from Metro Council first.
Hauck’s closed in January after more than a century in business.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.