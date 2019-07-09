Signup ending soon for Honor Flights for WWII & Korean War Veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Honor Flight Bluegrass is looking for World War II and Korean War veterans who have not been on an Honor Flight.
The veterans will get a free trip to Washington D.C. to see their memorials on Sept. 4.
Honor Flight Bluegrass will host a signup event at the Mission BBQ, located at 4609 Shelbyville Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 10.
The deadline to sign up is July 12.
To learn more information about the program, including how to signup to go on the honor flight click or tap here.
Veterans can also call the Mission Director, Angela LaPierre, at 270-268-3844 to sign up for a flight.
