StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

Wednesday will feature increasing heat as well as moisture. The actual temperature will only be about 1-2° higher but the heat index could get closer to 100°. We will have plenty of fuel for thunderstorms but no real trigger or wind energy. At least for much of WAVE Country. The exception will be to the NW of the city. There is a small trigger that as well as alittle wind that a few t-storms could pop. They will struggle to track east but their outflows (cold push of air from the upper layers of the t-storm) could push into the heat core into our southern IN counties and perhaps a few near Owensboro into Meade County. The air looks too warm above east of that to keep them going. Having said that, a few of the ones that do pop on our western fringes could turn briefly severe with gusty winds and hail. But this looks very isolated. Additional t-storms will try to push in from the NW overnight but the darkness of night will work against them in terms of fuel.