Suspect in police chase, crash into stadium arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused if running from police, hitting parked cars, forcing other cars off the road and injuring a pedestrian before crashing into UofL's soccer stadium has made his first appearance before a judge.
Joseph E. Goldsmith, 32, was still in a wheelchair during his arraignment on multiple charges of wanton endangerment and fleeing or evading police.
PREVIOUS STORIES
On July 2, Louisville Metro police tried to stop Goldsmith's car at 4th Street and Cardinal Blvd. after he hit the parked cars. Goldsmith didn;t stop and headed south on Floyd Street jumping a curb near pedestrians and forcing two cars off the road.
Goldsmith lost control of the car while crossing the railroad tracks near Lynn Stadium, hitting the building several times and causing minor injurIes to a pedestrian.
Bond for Goldsmith was set at $10,000.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.