Swastikas removed from classroom display at IU Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana University has removed tiles showing historical symbols from its Bloomington campus.
The tiles depicted swastikas, which were among symbols from various cultures. The school kept them up with an explanation that the swastika was adopted as the symbol of the Nazi party after the tiles had been installed. They were on display in a classroom in the School of Public Health.
Despite the explanation, some people still found the images offensive. The artwork had been in place for more than 100 years.
The school plans to reinstall the tiles after the swastikas have been removed.
