‘Torrent of emotions’: Madison Regatta turns bittersweet with tragic driver death, historic Gold Cup victory

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - The 69th annual Madison Regatta this past weekend drew in a massive crowd to watch the hydroplane races as the Gold Cup race returned.
But this weekend’s races also brought a reminder of the sport’s danger after a vintage hydroplane driver was killed during an exhibition lap.
“This weekend has been a torrent of emotions,” Matt True, President of the Madison Regatta, said.
It was a shocking start to the regatta weekend Saturday when Rick Beatty from Dayton, Ohio, driving an H-202 Heavy Duty vintage hydroplane, was killed during an exhibition lap on the Ohio River.
“There happened to be eight of them out running at that time," True said. “From what I understand from the coroner’s report is he hit some kind of a wake or some kind of log, something in the river which ultimately ejected him from the boat.”
True said the coroner’s report said Beatty was killed instantly.
His death is a shock for the racing community. While the vintage models are more exposed, the newer hydroplanes are enclosed, built with driver safety in mind.
“Technology progresses for a reason and sadly, tragedy is usually what drives at least the safety aspect of those things," True said. “So, I’m certain the vintage people that do what they do, I think they’ll be taking a look at some safety measures and we certainly hope that they would.”
He added: "Our biggest condolences to the family and to that community of race boat drivers.”
True says this sport is dangerous, but racing deaths, especially at the Madison Regatta, are rare.
“Not at all common,” True said. “Since 1962, we’ve only had one other person here that’s died on the river during a race.”
Sunday, the long-awaited Gold Cup race began, held in Madison for the first time since 1980.
Thousands of fans, including Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, watched as Jimmy Shane drove the hometown hydroplane, the Miss Madison, to victory.
It was the first Gold Cup win for a Madison resident at home in 48 years.
“Watching this guy cross the finish line first with the Gold Cup and raise it above his head, what an experience,” True said.
Early estimates found around 40,000 people filled the Ohio riverfront for the regatta, in part because of the Gold Cup race’s return. Organizers are hopeful they can capitalize on that trend and make next year’s regatta even more successful, because they have the Gold Cup race back again.
And with the big 70th anniversary next year, all eyes will once again be on Miss Madison and the team.
”And not to put the pressure on Jimmy again but hey, he put himself in a great position and I don’t think we’ve ever won it two years in a row," True said.
