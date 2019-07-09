Woman in critical condition following shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman is in critical condition after she was shot near Cane Run Road.
The shooting was reported in the 3200 block of Patricia Drive around 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found the woman had been shot multiple times. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
Mitchell said police were conducting interviews and said there did not appear to be any outstanding suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
