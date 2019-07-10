Archbishop Kurtz says he has cancer

Over the past few months, I have had some health issues that have resulted in medical tests and hospitalizations, and I can now confirm the diagnosis and the treatment plan. I have been diagnosed with urothelial carcinoma in my bladder and prostate and will take part in a treatment plan that includes immunotherapy and chemotherapy for at least 12 weeks. I am very grateful to Dr. Dan George, chief oncologist of the Duke University Cancer Institute, and his team, who will administer and oversee this treatment. At the end of the treatment, I will have surgery to have my bladder and prostate removed.