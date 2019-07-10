Company recalls hamburger, hot dog buns sold in multiple states

(WWBT) - Flowers Foods, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of hamburger and hot dog buns due to a potential choking hazard.
The company says there is a potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have been introduced during production.
Consumption of the products, including bakery products, may pose a choking hazard.
The recalled products were distributed to retail customers under a variety of brand names in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
