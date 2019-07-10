1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Powell County

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who allegedly tried to disarm a deputy sheriff following a pursuit died after he was shot in Powell County, according to Kentucky State Police.
The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Tuesday on Ashley Hollow Road.
KSP said officers were attempting to locate a vehicle that had been in a pursuit. An off-duty Powell County deputy sheriff found the driver and during a struggle the suspect tried to unarm the deputy sheriff.
During the struggle, KSP said the deputy sheriff shot the suspect.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Powell County Deputy Coroner.
The name of the suspect has not been released.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.