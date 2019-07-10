1 dead in shooting at Jeffersonville tire shop

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – One person died following a shooting at a tire shop in Jeffersonville.
The shooting was reported inside the Big O Tires, located at 2550 Allison Lane, around 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to Jeffersonville Police Department Lt. Isaac Parker.
When officers arrived they discovered one person had been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.
Parker did not state whether the victim was an employee or a customer. The name of the victim has not been released.
No suspect information was released, but Parker said a weapon was recovered and officers believe the shooting was an isolated incident.
A recording at the Big O Tires states the business is closed due an emergency.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.