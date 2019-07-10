Donate blood, get a free chicken dinner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only about 3 out of 100 people in the U.S. give blood and because of this, the American Red Cross now faces a serious blood shortage.
The Red Cross has issued an emergency call for eligible individuals of all blood types to give now and prevent delays in medical care.
Churchill Downs is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday on the sixth floor at Millionaires Row.
Donors receive a free chicken dinner and a ticket to Kings Island / Cedar Park.
Make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, by clicking here, or by calling 1-800-Red Cross.
