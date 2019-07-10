Employee of Jeffersonville tire shop accused of shooting, killing co-worker

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – Police made a quick arrest in a deadly shooting at a tire shop in Jeffersonville.
The shooting was reported inside the Big O Tires, located at 2550 Allison Lane, around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jeffersonville Police Department Lt. Isaac Parker said.
When officers arrived, they discovered an employee had been shot. The victim was taken to University Hospital, where he died. He has not been identified.
Police said the suspect, who was another employee at the store, was still there when they arrived. Just hours later, officers arrested 19-year-old Bobby Powell, charging him with murder.
Police believe Powell got into a fight with the victim earlier in the day before the shooting.
“I dropped my car off this morning around 9:30, and one of my co-workers told me (later) there was a shooting up here," Big O customer Kelsey Traughber said. “(It’s) really sad that something like that could happen so close to somewhere I work, and somewhere in our community. My heart just goes out to family members and everyone involved."
WAVE 3 News has received a threatening picture possibly shared by the suspect on social media Wednesday. Reporters are working with police to confirm it is connected to the case.
Police reassured the public the shooting was an isolated incident.
“I’m heartbroken, but I wish that in our society today that stuff like this wasn’t happening still," Traughber said. “It seems like it’s more and more common, there’s more and more homicides happening, and at a car shop.”
A phone recording at the Big O Tires earlier Wednesday indicated the business was closed due to an emergency.
The shooting remains under investigation.
